Ukraine finds new mass burials in Izium

Izium, September 16
Ukrainian authorities recovered bodies on Friday from a newly found mass burial site in a forest recaptured from Russian forces, a delicate task that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said would help show the world “what the Russian occupation has led to”.
Death everywhere
Russia leaves death everywhere. And it must be held accountable for it. We want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to. —Volodymr Zelenskyy, Ukraine president
The burial site, containing hundreds of graves, was discovered close to Izium after a rapid counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces liberated the north-eastern city and other swaths of the Kharkiv region, breaking what was largely becoming a military stalemate in the nearly seven-month war. To keep the offensive going, the Biden administration announced another $600 million package of military aid for Ukraine, including more of the weaponry that has helped its troops seize momentum. — AP
