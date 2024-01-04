Ukraine FM, Jaishankar discuss Feb peace summit

New Delhi, January 3
Just back from a visit to Russia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday received a phone from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. “I informed my counterpart of Russia’s recent escalation of terror and mass air attacks. We discussed further cooperation on the peace formula. I informed my counterpart of Ukraine’s vision for the Global Peace Summit of leaders,” Kuleba stated on X.
Ukraine is attempting to hold the summit in February and is keen that apart from its usual western backers, the meet is also attended by leaders of the Global South, such as India and South Africa.
Kuleba said the two leaders would soon hold the first meeting of the India-Ukraine Inter-Governmental Commission. A terse readout from Jaishankar on X mentioned, “A useful conversation with FM Kuleba...”
