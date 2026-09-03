Ukraine hails India as "global superpower", welcomes PM Modi’s appeal to move “from endless war to end of war”

Kyiv [Ukraine], September 3 (ANI): Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Thursday described India as a "global superpower" and welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on moving from “an endless war towards an end to the war” in the context of the Ukraine conflict.

Sybiha, who met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Kyiv, said the visit has taken place amid “escalating Russian attacks” against Ukrainian cities.

Advertisement

“Honored to welcome my Indian colleague @DrSJaishankar to Kyiv for the first-ever dedicated bilateral visit of an Indian External Affairs Minister to Ukraine. This historic moment takes place amid escalating Russian attacks against our cities, port infrastructure, and civil shipping. Our capital is constantly under attack and I appreciate my colleague’s brave visit,” Sybiha said in a post on X.

Advertisement

https://x.com/andrii_sybiha/status/2095454924456837352?s=20

Sybiha said he and Jaishankar discussed the need to restore freedom of navigation in the Black Sea. He said Ukraine stands ready for diplomacy to end the war with Russia, which started in February 2022.

Advertisement

“During our negotiations, we discussed the need to restore freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and global food security. India is a global power and we welcome Prime Minister Modi’s call to move from an endless war towards an end to the war. Ukraine stands ready for diplomacy,” he added.

PM Modi made the remarks during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek.

"As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so. Every day spent in war pushes humanity backwards, while every step taken towards peace fills humanity with a new hope and enthusiasm. We must move from an endless war towards an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity," PM Modi said in his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also said he and Jaishankar also discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

“From infrastructure and pharmaceutical sector to technological innovation and digitalisation, we are ready to realise our full potential. We agreed to work on convening our next intergovernmental commission meeting to turn great perspectives into great mutually beneficial projects,” he said.

Jaishankar is on a visit to Ukraine and Poland from September 3 to 5. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)