 Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter : The Tribune India

Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter

In the fiercely contested Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, regional Gov. Serhiy Haidai reported continued Russian shelling and assaults

Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Reuters



Kyiv, January 7

Ukraine’s president is praising the United States for including tank-killing armoured vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are “exactly what is needed” for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces.

Officials, meanwhile, said it was unclear whether Moscow was abiding by a unilateral 36-hour cease-fire for Orthodox Christmas that Ukraine has denounced as a ploy.

The latest multi-billion dollar package of U.S. military assistance announced Friday by the White House was the biggest to date for Kyiv.

For the first time, it included Bradley armoured vehicles — known as tank-killers because of the anti-tank missiles they fire.

In his nightly televised address on Friday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it “a very powerful package.” “For the first time, we will get Bradley armoured vehicles — this is exactly what is needed. New guns and rounds, including high-precision ones, new rockets, new drones. It is timely and strong,” he said.

He thanked U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. lawmakers and “all the Americans who appreciate freedom, and who know that freedom is worth protecting.” Ukrainian authorities on Saturday said that a Moscow-declared temporary truce for Orthodox Christmas appeared to have been ignored by some of its forces pressing ahead with the nearly 11-month invasion.

In the fiercely contested Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, regional Gov. Serhiy Haidai reported continued Russian shelling and assaults.

Posting on Telegram, Haidai said that in the first three hours of the cease-fire’s supposed start Friday for Orthodox Christmas Eve, Russian forces shelled Ukrainian positions 14 times and stormed one settlement three times.

The claim couldn’t be independently verified.

The Ministry of Defense in Britain, a leading supplier of military aid to Ukraine, said Saturday in its daily readout on the invasion that “fighting has continued at a routine level into the Orthodox Christmas period.” Russia’s Defence Ministry alleged Friday that Ukrainian forces continued to shell its positions, and said its forces returned fire, although it wasn’t clear whether those reported exchanges occurred before or after the start of Moscow’s cease-fire.

Ukrainian officials dismissed Moscow’s unilateral order for a 36-hour pause as a ploy to buy its struggling invasion forces time to regroup.

It was due to end Saturday night — at midnight Moscow time, which is 11 p.m. in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Ukrainian and Western officials portrayed the announcement as an attempt by Putin to grab the moral high ground, while possibly seeking to snatch the battlefield initiative and rob the Ukrainians of momentum amid their counteroffensive of recent months. AP

#Russia #Ukraine #United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

3
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

4
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

5
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

6
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

7
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

8
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

9
Himachal

IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest during Himachal Pradesh CM's Dharamsala rally

10
Haryana

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh mum in Canada couldn’t find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate her their turbans
Diaspora

Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans

Six-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school
World

6-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school

Acted with Mann once, he now sells candies on cart
Punjab

Acted with Bhagwant Mann once, veteran Punjabi film actor Kulwant Rai Bajaj now sells candies on cart

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video
Trending

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
Nation

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

Top News

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

Chetan Singh Jouramajra has been given charge of all departm...

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

In September, an audio clip went viral, wherein the minister...

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

The police sought his remand for three days, saying he was r...

31-kg heroin worth Rs 155 crore recovered in Fazilka; 2 drug cartel kingpins arrested

Army personnel, aide held with 31-kg heroin in Fazilka; consignment smuggled from Pakistan

Were trying to escape after retrieving drug consignment smug...

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu returns from Delhi, says list of 10 ministerial candidates submitted to party high command

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu returns from Delhi, says list of 10 ministerial candidates submitted to party high command

Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri had taken oath as Chief Minister ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Civic body to crack whip on illegal commercial buildings in holy city

Amritsar Civic body to crack whip on illegal commercial buildings in holy city

Amritsar MC staff face encroachers’ wrath

Wrongly parked vehicles challaned in Amritsar

Railways earns Rs 2.79 crore as fine from ticketless travellers

154 passengers stranded at Amritsar airport for 24 hours

Farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hrs

Punjab farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hours

200% increase in cybercrime in Bathinda district in 3 yrs

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

Overhanging mess: Finally, firms cough up Rs 5 crore to lay underground cables in Chandigarh

Overhanging mess: Finally, firms cough up Rs 5 crore to lay underground cables in Chandigarh

Outages leave residents in parts of Mohali shivering

At 11.6 °C as maximum temperature, Chandigarh sees season’s coldest day

Chandigarh: Tabletop road crossings at 3 Sector 17 traffic lights soon

60 traders put on notice for flouting plastic ban in Chandigarh

At 2.2 degree Celsius, Delhi records season’s lowest minimum temperature

At 2.2 degree Celsius, Delhi records season’s lowest minimum temperature

Kanjhawala accident case: Court grants bail to man who allegedly shielded accused

Delhi drag horror: Shah Rukh Khan’s NGO Meer Foundation donates undisclosed amount to victim’s family

At least 38 JNU, IIT-Delhi professors duped of crores by colleague in real estate fraud

Delhi MC House ruckus: AAP protests outside LG’s house, alleges he is ‘destroying’ Constitution

Elderly woman killed, five nabbed

Elderly woman killed, five nabbed

3 firing incidents scare residents

3 held with stolen bikes, phones

25 booked for murder bid

Anganwadi workers stage protest, seek regularisation

Hospital rampage: Attempt to murder case registered

Hospital rampage: Attempt to murder case registered

'Security at Civil Hospital a core issue'

6 mobiles, tobacco sachets seized from Central Jail

Chetan Verma is DBA chief

Youth feared drowned as car falls into canal

Congress leaders meet Sidhu in jail

Congress leaders meet Navjot Singh Sidhu in Patiala jail

Swachh Survekshan: Patiala MC fails to ensure 100% waste segregation ahead of team’s visit

Patiala MC team demolishes, seals illegal buildings

Residents stage protest over delay in road construction

Anganwari workers hold protest outside DC office