Ukraine hits Russian oil facilities

Kyiv, June 6
In Kyiv’s ongoing effort to disrupt the Kremlin’s war machine, Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery and a fuel depot in Russian border regions, officials in the targeted areas said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined world leaders in France on Thursday to commemorate the D-Day invasion and seek more Western help even as his forces battled to stave off a Russian onslaught near the eastern city of Kharkiv in Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II.
Zelenskyy’s trip came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia could provide long-range weapons to other countries so that they could strike Western targets. That threat came after NATO allies said they would allow Ukraine to use weapons they deliver to attack Russian territory.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NDA meet under way to decide on Cabinet; Modi to take oath as PM for 3rd time on June 9
After Modi is elected, Naidu, Kumar and Shinde will join the...
JD(U) eyeing Railway Ministry, holds meeting of newly elected MPs in Delhi
With 12 MPs, JD(U) is the second biggest BJP ally after TDP
4 Indian medical students drown in Russia
The four students - two boys and two girls aged 18-20, were ...
Farmers stand by CISF jawan who slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, want dope test on the Mandi MP
Union members to take up the issue at a meeting today
RBI maintains status quo for 8th time in a row; repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The repo rate increase cycle was paused in April last year a...