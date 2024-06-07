Ukraine hits Russian oil facilities

PTI

Kyiv, June 6

In Kyiv’s ongoing effort to disrupt the Kremlin’s war machine, Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery and a fuel depot in Russian border regions, officials in the targeted areas said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined world leaders in France on Thursday to commemorate the D-Day invasion and seek more Western help even as his forces battled to stave off a Russian onslaught near the eastern city of Kharkiv in Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II.

Zelenskyy’s trip came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia could provide long-range weapons to other countries so that they could strike Western targets. That threat came after NATO allies said they would allow Ukraine to use weapons they deliver to attack Russian territory.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#France #Russia #Ukraine #Zelenskyy