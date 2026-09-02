Kyiv [Ukraine], Septmeber 2 (ANI): Ukraine's First Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Sergiy Kyslytsya, held a "substantive meeting" with India's Ambassador to Ukraine, Anjani Kumar and discussed prospects for India-Ukraine relations, including New Delhi's role in efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

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In a post on X on Tuesday, Kyslytsya said the meeting was held along with Deputy Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Sobolev.

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Had a substantive meeting with India’s Ambassador to Ukraine Anjani Kumar @sahayanjani, together with my colleague, Deputy Head of the Office of the President @OleksiiSobolev. We discussed prospects for 🇺🇦🇮🇳 relations, including India’s role in efforts to end Russia’s war… pic.twitter.com/RbWwJOk4CQ — Sergiy Kyslytsya 🇺🇦 (@SergiyKyslytsya) September 1, 2026

"Had a substantive meeting with India's Ambassador to Ukraine Anjani Kumar @sahayanjani, together with my colleague, Deputy Head of the Office of the President @OleksiiSobolev. We discussed prospects for Ukraine-India relations, including India's role in efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine," he said.

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Kyslytsya said they also exchanged views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that "the time has come to move from an endless war to an end of war."

"We look forward to continued dialogue with India and to translating this shared interest in peace into concrete steps," he said.

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The meeting came at a time when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier said that an Indian citizen was among 12 people killed after Russia launched a massive aerial assault across Ukraine overnight.

"Overall, 12 people were killed, among them an Indian citizen, and dozens more were injured in the attack. My condolences to everyone who has lost family and loved ones," he said in a post on X.

"In many cities and communities, work to address the aftermath of the Russian attack has been ongoing since last night - nearly 350 first responders are involved in Kyiv and the region alone. A significant number of jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles were used in the attack. Unfortunately, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been damaged. In Boryspil, an ordinary five-story residential building was damaged. Fifty people were evacuated. All necessary services are on the ground. Businesses were also struck. Overall, 4 people were killed and 13 injured in the city. My condolences," he added.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv, following Zelenskyy's post, said that it is in touch with the family of the Indian national killed in the attack in Ukraine and is providing all possible assistance for early repatriation of the mortal remains.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in an attack in Ukraine. The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and extends its deepest condolences," the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said.

"We are providing all possible assistance for early repatriation of the mortal remains. In this regard, the Embassy is in contact with his company and the Ukrainian authorities," the Embassy added. (ANI)

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