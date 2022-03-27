Ukraine intel: Russia may try to split country

Intelligence chief Budanov predicts that Ukrainian resistance will grow into a 'total' guerrilla warfare, derailing Russia’s attempts

First responders work at a site of fuel storage facilities hit by cruise missiles, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine in this still image taken from a video released March 27, 2022. Reuters

Kyiv, March 27

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief says that Russia could try to break Ukraine in two.

Kyrylo Budanov said in remarks released by the Defence Ministry on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has realised “he can’t swallow the entire country” and would likely try to split the country under “the Korean scenario.”

That’s a reference to the decades-old division between North and South Korea.

Budanov said that “the occupiers will try to pull the occupied territories into a single quasi-state structure and pit it against independent Ukraine.” He pointed to Russian attempts to set up parallel government structures in occupied cities and to bar people from using the Ukrainian currency, the hryvnia.

Budanov predicted that Ukrainian resistance will grow into a “total” guerrilla warfare, derailing Russia’s attempts.

Other developments

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron has distanced himself from US President Joe Biden’s comment that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”. He is urging efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Macron, who has spoken several times to the Russian president in so-far unsuccessful peace-making efforts, is due to speak again with Putin Sunday or Monday.

“We should be factual and ... do everything so that the situation doesn’t get out of control,” Macron said Sunday on France-3 television, when asked about Biden’s remark.

Macron said: “I wouldn’t use those terms, because I continue to speak to President Putin, because what we want to do collectively is that we want to stop the war Russia launched in Ukraine, without waging war and without an escalation.”

He stressed that the U.S. remains an important ally, saying, “We share many common values, but those who live next to Russia are the Europeans.”

Macron said he will talk with Putin about a proposed humanitarian corridor for the besieged city of Mariupol, also discussed with Turkey and Greece.

Istanbul: The Ukrainian embassy in Ankara says a group of 159 Ukrainian orphans has arrived in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.

The boys and girls aged 4 to 18 were evacuated from care homes in the Dnipro region, traveling first to Poland by train before flying to Turkey.

Welcoming the children and 26 care staff, Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar said the aim was to shelter 2,000 children and staff in Turkey.

“This is the first group to come but we are waiting for the second group,” the Demiroren news agency quoted Bodnar as saying at Antalya airport. “Children will come from cities that the Russian army has bombed or may bomb.”

The group will stay in hotels in the Mediterranean resort.

Vatican City: Pope Francis has stepped up his pleas for negotiations to end the fighting in Ukraine.

Francis told the public in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday that “this cruel and senseless war” continues after more than a month, representing “a defeat for all.” He lamented that parents are burying their children, and “the powerful decide and the poor die.” Once again, he didn’t cite Russia by name as the aggressor.

Referring to reports that about one-half of all the children in Ukraine have been displaced by the conflict, Francis said that “war doesn’t just devastate the present but also the future of society.”

The pontiff reiterated his condemnation of war as barbarous and sacrilegious. He said that “humanity must understand that the moment has come to abolish war, to cancel war from the history of man before it cancels man from history.” — AP

On camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked near Patna

On camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked near Patna

Incident occurred when Chief Minister was paying floral trib...

43-day Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir to commence from June 30 this year

43-day Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir to commence from June 30

Administration has already started making arrangements for o...

Jaishankar calls on Maldivian President Solih; discusses ‘special partnership’ between the two countries

Jaishankar calls on Maldivian President Solih; discusses ‘special partnership’ between the two countries

The two leaders also had a discussion on regional security a...

UT employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

UT employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

He said due to these rules, retirement age of the employees ...

Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv as Biden visits Poland

Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland

The missile attack shook the city that has become a haven fo...

