Ukraine must accept 'realities': Russia rejects troop pullout call

London, December 13
Russian officials on Tuesday dismissed a peace proposal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that would involve a pullout of Russian troops, saying Kyiv needed to accept new territorial “realities”.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said those realities included Russia’s addition of four Ukrainian regions as its “new subjects” — annexations it proclaimed in September but which most countries of the United Nations have condemned as illegal.
He was responding to a request by Zelenskyy to leaders from Group of Seven powers on Monday for more military equipment, support for financial and energy stability, and backing for a peace solution that would start with Russia withdrawing troops from Ukraine, beginning this Christmas.
“These are three steps towards a continuation of hostilities,” Peskov said.
“The Ukrainian side needs to take into account the realities that have developed during this time,” he added when asked about the proposed Russian troop withdrawal.
“And these realities indicate that new subjects have appeared in the Russian Federation. They appeared as a result of referendums that took place in these territories. Without taking these new realities into account, no kind of progress is possible,” he said. — Reuters
