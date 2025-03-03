Ukraine needs "greater collective strength from the world," says Zelenskyy

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 3 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that Ukraine was fighting for normalcy and safety, and added that it wants the war to end.

Zelenskyy alleged that Russia does not want the war to end, as those who want negotiations do not strike civilians.

"Ukraine is fighting for the normal and safe life it deserves, for a just and reliable peace. We want this war to end. But Russia does not, and continues its aerial terror: over the past week, more than 1,050 attack drones, nearly 1,300 aerial bombs, and more than 20 missiles have been launched at Ukraine to destroy cities and kill people. Those who seek negotiations do not deliberately strike civilians with ballistic missiles. To force Russia to stop its attacks, we need greater collective strength from the world," he said.

"Strengthening our air defense, supporting our army, and ensuring effective security guarantees that will make the return of Russian aggression impossible--this is what we must focus on. Justice must prevail. We believe in the power of unity, and we will certainly restore lasting peace," he said.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has accused Zelenskyy of not wanting peace, following a clash last week between the Ukrainian leader and US President Donald Trump. He described the angry public encounter as "quite an unprecedented event", while questioning Zelenkyy's diplomatic skills, as per Al Jazeera.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy praised the support Ukraine got from Europe.

"As a result of these days, we see clear support from Europe. Even more unity, even more willingness to cooperate. Everyone is united on the main issue - for peace to be real, we need real security guarantees. And this is the position of all of Europe - the entire continent. The United Kingdom, the European Union, Turkiye. Of course, we understand the importance of America, and we are grateful for all the support we've received from the United States. There has not been a day when we haven't felt gratitude. It's gratitude for the preservation of our independence - our resilience in Ukraine is based on what our partners are doing for us - and for their own security. What we need is peace, not endless war. And that's why we say security guarantees are the key to this," Zelenskyy said.

A UK-led summit on Ukraine took place in London with more than a dozen European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in attendance, Al Jazeera reported.

At the summit, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, warned that Europe urgently needs to boost its defence and said the leaders had a "good and frank discussion" about negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, including the need for security guarantees.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said some European leaders had privately set out plans on defence spending, which he described as "very good news", Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

