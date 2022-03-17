Ukraine needs you right now, Zelenskyy appeals to US Cong

Washington, March 16

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited Pearl Harbour and the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, on Wednesday as he appealed to the US Congress to do more to help Ukraine’s fight against Russia, but acknowledged the no-fly zone he has sought to “close the sky” over his country may not happen.

Livestreamed into the Capitol complex, Zelenskyy said the US must sanction Russian lawmakers and block imports, and he showed a packed auditorium of lawmakers an emotional video of the destruction and devastation his country has suffered in the war.

Peace is essential We need you right now, I call on you (US Congress) to do more. Peace is more important than income (referring to steeper economic sanctions). —Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President Communication lines open Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron are among the few leaders who have had regular contact with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine and continue to maintain an open channel of communication. —Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign secy

“We need you right now,” Zelenskyy said, adding, “I call on you to do more.” In urging a steeper economic hit to the Russians, he said: “Peace is more important than income.”

Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation, before and after his short remarks, which Zelenskyy began in Ukrainian through an interpreter but then switched to English in a heartfelt appeal to help end the bloodshed. “I see no sense in life if it cannot stop the deaths,” he told them.

Nearing the three-week mark in an ever-escalating war, Zelenskyy is using the world’s leading legislative bodies as a stage to implore allied leaders to stop the Russian airstrikes that are devastating his country. It has also put Zelenskyy at odds with President Joe Biden, whose administration has stopped short of providing a no-fly zone or the transfer of military jets from neighbouring Poland as the US seeks to avoid a direct confrontation with Russia. — AP

UKRAINE CRISIS

Cease hostilities, ICJ orders Russia

The Hague: The UN’s highest court on Wednesday ordered Russia to stop hostilities in Ukraine, granting measures requested by Kyiv although many are sceptical that Russia will comply. “The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the special military operations it commenced on February 24, 2022,” International Court of Justice (ICJ) president, US judge Joan E Donoghue, said. AP

Ukraine needs more weapons: Czech PM

PMs of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia returned to Europe on Wednesday after visiting Kyiv

Czech PM Petr Fiala called on countries to equip Ukraine with large number of weapons quickly

“We have to realise that (the Ukrainians) also fight for our independence and we have to support them,” Fiala said in Prague. AP

NATO leader rules out no-fly zone

Brussels: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has ruled out any role for the military organisation in setting up and policing a no-fly zone over Ukraine to protect against Russian airstrikes. Stoltenberg says “NATO should not deploy forces on the ground or in the air space over Ukraine because we have a responsibility to ensure that this conflict, this war, doesn’t escalate beyond Ukraine.” AP