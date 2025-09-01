Tianjin [China], September 1 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin has appreciated the efforts of India and China in trying to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. The Russian President was speaking at the plenary session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin on Monday.

Putin said that he will inform leaders about details from his Alaska meeting with US President Donald Trump during bilateral meetings.

He said reiterating Moscow's position, "Crisis in Ukraine did not arise as result of 'invasion,' but as a result of a coup d'etat in Kyiv, supported by Ukraine's western allies."

Putin further said that the understandings reached at the Alaska summit with US President Trump opened the way to peace in Ukraine.

The Russian President further said that dialogue within the SCO helps lay the foundation for a new Eurasian security system, replacing outdated Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models.

"The SCO is steadily increasing its influence in addressing international issues. National currencies are being used more widely in mutual settlements for trade among SCO countries. The pace of development of cooperation within the SCO is impressive," said Putin.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to uphold fairness and justice while addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.

"We must promote a correct historical perspective on World War II, and oppose the Cold War mentality, block confrontation and bullying practices," Xi said.

The SCO Summit 2025 reflects the growing importance of multipolarity in global governance as US President Donald Trump's transactional bullying alienated most of its allies.

Meanwhile, before the plenary session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted pictures of his interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit," PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi's camaraderie with Putin was palpable as the two greeted each other with smiles and hugs.PM Modi has also posted two photographs of him greeting and hugging Putin.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1962345355045158979

"Always a delight to meet President Putin!" he said.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1962344632085545397

Putin and PM Modi were seen walking hand in hand towards Xi.

The three also exchanged a few light remarks ahead of the SCO Summit's plenary session after which they walked towards the stage for a family photo of the SCO members. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)