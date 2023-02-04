Ukraine peace plan proposal by US hoax: Kremlin

Moscow, February 3
The Kremlin on Friday rejected as a “hoax” media reports that US CIA Director William Burns had travelled to Moscow with a secret peace proposal that involved Ukraine ceding a fifth of its territory to Russia.
The Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung’s report, which said Burns had made a secret trip to Moscow last month to put forward the plan on behalf of the White House, has also been dismissed by Washington.
Asked whether Burns had put forward a plan that involved Ukraine ceding 20 per cent of its territory, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “That whole report is a hoax.” — Reuters
