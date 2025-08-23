DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Ukraine President discusses security arrangements with Netherlands PM

Ukraine President discusses security arrangements with Netherlands PM

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:50 PM Aug 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 23 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday spoke to Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof on the occasion of National Flag Day in Ukraine and apprised him of the talks in Washington.

Advertisement

Schoof and Zelenskyy also discussed security guarantees from the US and European allies.

"Today is a very special day in Ukraine - National Flag Day. Thank you, Dick, for your important and warm words of support to our people, to all Ukrainians. We greatly value the assistance of the Netherlands and the solidarity of the Dutch people. Thank you for standing with us and helping to protect lives," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

Advertisement

"We also talked about our joint projects and investments in Ukraine's defense production. We are preparing important agreements and a meeting in the near future," he added.

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump renewed a threat on Friday to impose sanctions on Russia if there is no progress towards a peaceful settlement in Ukraine in two weeks, showing frustration at Moscow a week after his warm meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there is no agenda for a potential summit between Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom he accused of saying "no to everything", as per Al Jazeera.

Advertisement

Lavrov said a meeting with Zelenskyy and a deal were possible, provided there was a proper agenda for such a session.

Zelenskyy has accused Russia of doing everything it can to make sure that a meeting between him and Putin does not take place, and called on Ukraine's allies to apply renewed sanctions on Moscow if it continues to show no desire to end its invasion of his country, as per Al Jazeera.

Putin has said there was "light at the end of the tunnel" in Russia-US relations, and that the two countries were discussing joint projects in the Arctic and Alaska, signalling Russia's optimism that it can mend relations with Washington and strike business deals with Trump, despite a lack of progress towards ending its war on Ukraine, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts