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Home / World / Ukraine President, EU Commission President hold talks on European support loan

Ukraine President, EU Commission President hold talks on European support loan

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ANI
Updated At : 03:15 PM May 04, 2026 IST
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Kyiv [Ukraine], May 4 (ANI): Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday held talks with President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen on European support loan.

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Von der Leyan and Zelenskyy also agreed to move forward actively on a Drone Deal with the European Union and reviewed the details of the prospective security cooperation.

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In a post on X, he said, "I had an important conversation with President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen today. We discussed the European support loan, including the timeline for the first tranche, which will be allocated to the coproduction of drones. We also agreed to move forward actively on a Drone Deal with the European Union and reviewed the details of this prospective security cooperation."

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"We are preparing a plan of steps that will enable the creation of the necessary security infrastructure. I assigned the relevant tasks to Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, and the Office's diplomatic team," he added.

Earlier in the day, Russian air defence foiled an attempt of two Moscow-bound drones, the city's Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said, as quoted by Tass.

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"The defense ministry's air defense forces repelled an attack of two Moscow-bound drones," he wrote on Max. "First responders are working at the crash site," as per Tass.

Earlier, Sobyanin reported that a drone had crashed into a residential building in west Moscow. No casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, in Yerevan, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer.

"You have set a strong example for other countries regarding the shadow fleet. And I think the Russian economy is feeling it, especially this year. We are also grateful for all your training missions for our warriors," the President noted.

In an X post, Zelenskyy said the first day of meetings in Armenia centred on coordination with European partners ahead of Monday's summit.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2051024028014387604?s=20

"There are three key objectives," he said.

"First: we are doing everything possible to bring a dignified end to the war closer," he said, adding that Ukraine was seeking stronger diplomatic efforts and sustained pressure on Russia.

"Russia must end this war. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine!" he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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