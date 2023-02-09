Ukraine President Zelenskyy addresses EU Parliament as he seeks more weapons

Brussels, February 9
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Thursday addressed the European Parliament as he seeks more military aid, saying Ukraine and the European Union are fighting together against Russia, which is “the most anti-European force” in the world.
Zelenskyy received a standing ovation before, during and after his speech to European lawmakers. He held up an EU flag after his address and the entire legislature stood in silence as the Ukrainian national anthem played.
Before Zelenskyy spoke, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said allies should consider “quickly, as a next step, providing long range systems” and fighter jets to Ukraine. Metsola said the response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine “must be proportional to the threat, and the threat is existential." Zelenskyy's high-profile pursuit of more Western military aid came as evidence mounted that Russia's anticipated offensive around the anniversary of the invasion is starting to take shape.
The Kremlin's forces “have regained the initiative in Ukraine and have begun their next major offensive” in the eastern Luhansk region, most of which is occupied by Russia, the Institute for the Study of War, said in its latest assessment.
“Russian forces are gradually beginning an offensive, but its success is not inherent or predetermined,” the US-based think tank said.
