Kyiv [Ukraine], March 4 (ANI): As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to scramble for support through Europe following rift with the United States, he held a 'productive' conversation with Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and likely German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz on Tuesday.

Appreciating Berlin's support for Kyiv, Zelenskyy acknowledged the supplies of air defence systems which played an important role in ensuring financial stability for the war-hit country.

"Had a productive conversation with the leader of the CDU party, which won the Bundestag elections, Friedrich Merz. We coordinated our positions and I appreciate his support. Ukraine highly values Germany's efforts to restore European security and protect lives in our country. We remember that Germany is the leader in supplying air defense systems to Ukraine and plays a crucial role in ensuring our financial stability. Agreed with Friedrich Merz on further cooperation and contacts."

Earlier in the day, in a major setback, US President Donald Trump paused military aid to Ukraine, days after a public spat with Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, Al Jazeera reported.

Trump will pause all aid until Kyiv is committed to what he determines are good-faith negotiations for peace, multiple US media outlets reported on Monday, citing unnamed Trump administration officials, as per Al Jazeera.

"The president has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well," an unnamed White House official was quoted as saying by multiple outlets, as per Al Jazeera.

"We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," the official was quoted as saying.

The move came hours after Trump accused Zelenskyy of not wanting peace "as long he has America's backing" in a post on Truth Social, escalating a war of words that culminated in a stunning public clash between the two leaders at the White House on Friday.

The decision to suspend the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars in arms and ammunition that are in the pipeline is likely to deal a serious blow to Ukraine's efforts to repel Russia's invasion.

"Ukraine is absolutely determined to continue cooperation with the US," Al Jazeera quoted Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Smyhal as saying even after Trump's decision.

"The US is an important partner and we need to preserve this," Smyhal said, adding Ukraine is ready to sign the minerals deal "at any time". "We only have one plan - to win and to survive. Either we win, or the plan B will be written by someone else," he said.

Smyhal also said the Ukrainian military has the means to maintain the situation on the front line with Russian forces, calling US military aid precious and saying it was saving thousands of lives.

He also said there were risks related to the crucial Patriot air defence systems countering ballistic missiles following Trump's announcement, saying these were related to repairs, maintenance, and supplies of munitions. (ANI)

