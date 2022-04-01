Ukraine-Russia peace talks to resume today

Istanbul, March 31
The talks between Ukraine and Russia for a possible peace agreement will resume on Friday by video, according to the head of the Ukrainian delegation. David Arakhamia is a member of the Ukrainian delegation. He also leads the governing party’s group in Parliament.
The delegations met in-person on Tuesday in Istanbul. The Ukrainian delegation offered a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral — dropping its bid to join NATO, as Moscow has long demanded — in return for security guarantees from a group of other nations. Russian diplomats responded positively to Ukraine’s proposal. — AP
