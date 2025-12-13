Ukraine sanctions nearly 700 vessels used by Russia to finance war: Zelenskyy

Kyiv [Ukraine], December 13 (ANI): Ukraine has imposed a major new round of sanctions targeting Russia's maritime vessels, with restrictions coming into force against nearly 700 vessels used to finance Moscow's war effort, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said the latest measures focus on a large segment of Russia's fleet that transports oil and other energy resources, generating revenue to sustain the war against Ukraine.

Advertisement

"Today, Ukraine's sanctions against nearly 700 additional maritime vessels used by the Russians to finance the war have come into effect," Zelenskyy said. "This is a significant part of Russia's fleet that transports oil and other energy resources and generates funds to prolong the war."

Advertisement

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1999858345038033397?s=20

He described the move as the most extensive sanctions package Ukraine has introduced so far against tankers and other vessels linked to Russia's aggression.

Advertisement

"It is the largest sanctions package specifically targeting tankers and other vessels that serve the aggression," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that the sanctions extend beyond ships flying the Russian flag, covering vessels registered in a wide range of countries.

"The package includes vessels sailing not only under the Russian flag but also under the flags of other states, in particular spanning more than 50 jurisdictions," he said.

The Ukrainian president said Kyiv will continue to work with its partners to ensure that the sanctions are enforced comprehensively, extending beyond the vessels themselves to companies and infrastructure linked to Russia's energy exports.

"And we will continue working to ensure that each of these vessels, every shipowning company, and the entire infrastructure of Russia's exports of oil and other energy resources also get blocked by our partners," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine supports stronger international measures to restrict maritime services for vessels involved in exporting Russian energy.

"We support the concept of a complete ban on the provision of maritime services to vessels involved in exporting Russian energy resources," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that economic pressure must be paired with diplomatic efforts to bring the conflict to an end, reiterating that responsibility for the war lies with Moscow.

"Pressure on Russia and diplomacy aimed at ending the war must go hand in hand to achieve the necessary result," he said. "Russia must end the war that it itself started and continues to drag out."

Concluding his statement, Zelenskyy thanked countries and partners backing Ukraine's efforts.

"I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine!" he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)