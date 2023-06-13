Ukraine says at least 3 killed, dozens wounded in Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

Kyiv, June 13
A regional governor says at least three people were killed and 25 wounded after missiles hit civilian buildings in an overnight attack in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine.
Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional administration, said the strike hit a five-storey residential building early on Tuesday and the area was engulfed in fire. He said in a Telegram post that rescue operations were ongoing.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Strong tremors felt in parts of north India as 5.4 magnitude quake hits eastern Kashmir region
The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occur around 1....
Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'
Government refutes allegations as 'outright lie'
Leading cyber security firm says no online access to COWIN portal/backend data
Publishes findings saying Covid data bot was offered by a ch...
As stalemate continues, protesting farmers spend Monday night on NH-44 in Kurukshetra
They have been demanding procurement of sunflower at MSP and...
Which route should commuters from Chandigarh to Delhi take to avoid farmers' blockade at Pipli
Karnal and Kurukshetra administrations have issued a traffic...