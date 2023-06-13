Ukraine says at least 3 killed, dozens wounded in Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

AP

Kyiv, June 13

A regional governor says at least three people were killed and 25 wounded after missiles hit civilian buildings in an overnight attack in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional administration, said the strike hit a five-storey residential building early on Tuesday and the area was engulfed in fire. He said in a Telegram post that rescue operations were ongoing.

