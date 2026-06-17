Ukraine secures fresh air defence commitments at G7 Summit in France

Evian [France], June 17 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said the G7 Summit in France delivered significant outcomes for Ukraine, including commitments to further strengthen the country's air defence capabilities and increase pressure on Russia.

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In a post on X, Zelenskyy said that the G7 leaders had agreed on new measures aimed at supporting Ukraine's security and resilience while intensifying efforts to push Russia towards peace.

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"The G7 Summit in France delivered important results for Ukraine. Most importantly, we agreed on additional strengthening of Ukraine's air defence. There will be new steps to put pressure on Russia over its war - pressure for the sake of peace," Zelenskyy said.

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He added that Ukraine's partners would continue supporting the country's defence requirements and energy infrastructure.

"Our partners will ensure support for our defence and energy resilience. It is important that we have a shared understanding of the main challenges and concrete steps to respond to them."

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"Our global unity is truly reducing Russia's ability to continue this insane and criminal aggression against Ukraine. I thank everyone who is helping us!" Zelenskyy said.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2067164638131659049?s=20

His remarks come as G7 Summit is underway in France, where Ukraine's security, military assistance and efforts to increase pressure on Russia remained key topics on the agenda.

Meanwhile, Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Wednesday signed a joint declaration, welcoming the peace deal between the US and Iran, and reaffirming their support for Ukraine. The G7 nations called for greater cooperation on Indo-Pacific security, energy resilience and supply chain stability at the 52nd G7 Summit in France.

In the statement on geopolitical issues, the G7 leaders pledged unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while committing to bolster Kyiv's military and energy capabilities amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

"We, the Leaders of the G7, stand united in our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the declaration stated.

The leaders announced plans to increase the delivery of air defence systems, interceptors and long-range capabilities to Ukraine, while also considering measures to expand Ukraine's domestic military production through licensing arrangements

.The declaration also committed additional support to strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience ahead of the winter season and vowed to intensify pressure on Russia's war economy through strengthened sanctions, including measures targeting the oil and gas sectors.

The statement comes as diplomatic efforts surrounding the Ukraine conflict continue. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could travel to Moscow for talks if he was prepared for "responsible and serious" discussions, while noting that no official communication channels currently exist between Moscow and Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the outcomes of the G7-Ukraine session held during the summit.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said discussions focused on securing more air defence missiles, winter support packages and increasing pressure on Russia. (ANI)

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