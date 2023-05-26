Ukraine: Shot down 36 Russian drones in overnight attacks

Kyiv, May 25

Ukraine said on Thursday it had shot down all 36 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia in overnight attacks which it said probably targeted critical infrastructure and military facilities.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it had been an “uneasy night” but commended the work of air defences. “Continuing to terrorise Ukraine, the enemy used 36 Shahed (drones). None of them reached their target,” he wrote on Telegram app.

“The enemy likely aimed to attack critical infrastructure and military facilities in the western regions of the state,” the Ukrainian air force said. — Reuters