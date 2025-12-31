DT
PT
Home / World / Ukraine slams PM’s remarks on ‘attack’ on Putin’s residence

Ukraine slams PM’s remarks on ‘attack’ on Putin’s residence

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:37 AM Dec 31, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed “deep concern” over reports of an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling on all sides to stay focused on diplomacy to end the war.

To this, Ukrainian Foreign MinisterAndrii Sybiha said in a post on X, “We were disappointed and concerned to see the statements by Emirati, Indian, and Pakistani sides expressing their concerns regarding the attack that never happened.”

