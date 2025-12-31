Ukraine slams PM’s remarks on ‘attack’ on Putin’s residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed “deep concern” over reports of an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling on all sides to stay focused on diplomacy to end the war.
Advertisement
To this, Ukrainian Foreign MinisterAndrii Sybiha said in a post on X, “We were disappointed and concerned to see the statements by Emirati, Indian, and Pakistani sides expressing their concerns regarding the attack that never happened.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement