Ukraine strikes bridge linking Crimea to Russia with underwater explosives

Kyiv [Ukraine], June 3 (ANI): Ukraine has targeted the Kerch Bridge in Crimea for the third time, using underwater explosives in a calculated attack against a key piece of Russian infrastructure, as reported by Euronews on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to Euronews, the bridge, which links Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula, was illegally built by Moscow following its 2014 occupation and is vital for transporting military supplies to Russian forces in southern Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) released a video showing the underwater blast.

Advertisement

As per Euronews, citing an official statement via Telegram, the agency detailed how the months-long operation was carried out, noting that the bridge's underwater supports were rigged with explosives by SBU agents. The first charge, equivalent to 1,100 kilograms of TNT, was detonated at 4:44 am (local time) without causing any civilian casualties.

SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk, who oversaw the mission, described the operation as a success, reiterating that the bridge is a legitimate military target.

Advertisement

"Crimea is Ukraine, and any acts of occupation will be dealt with harshly," he stated as quoted by Euronews. "Third time's a charm. The SBU always completes its plans and never repeats itself."

The attack marked Ukraine's third successful strike on the bridge, which had previously been damaged in October 2022 and July 2023, as reported by Euronews.

In response to the latest strike, the bridge was closed to traffic on Tuesday morning. As per Euronews, citing Russian Telegram channels, the closure was due to some claiming that drone debris had fallen on the roadway. Russia's Defence Ministry also said three Ukrainian drones were shot down over Crimea during the night.

The Kerch Bridge holds both logistical and symbolic significance for Russia. While it plays a critical role in sustaining Russian military operations in occupied Ukraine, it also represents Moscow's claim over Crimea. Despite reinforced defences after previous attacks, the latest operation shows Ukraine's continued capability to strike high-value targets deep inside Russian-controlled territory.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul for the second round of direct peace negotiations, a day after Ukraine carried out a surprise drone strike on Russian nuclear-capable bombers, CNN reported.

As per CNN, the talks started late and lasted just over an hour. While both sides agreed to pursue a new prisoner exchange, the brief meeting yielded little progress on key issues, especially regarding a ceasefire. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)