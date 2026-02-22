Kyiv [Ukraine], February 22 (ANI): Ukrainian forces carried out a strike on a key industrial facility, which produces ballistic missiles, in Russia's Udmurt region, DW reported, citing Ukrainian General Staff.

Udmurt Republic head Alexander Brechalov confirmed the incident, stating on Telegram that "one of the republic's facilities was attacked by drones" launched by Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military said it deployed domestically developed Flamingo missiles to hit the site, located around 1,400 kilometres from Ukraine.

DW, citing Russian news Telegram channel Astra, reported that the intended target was the Votkinsk Machine Building Plant, a state-owned facility known for producing Iskander ballistic missiles and nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Footage shared by residents showed thick black smoke billowing over the area, with several buildings in Votkinsk sustaining damage, including shattered windows. Authorities temporarily suspended operations at multiple airports in the region following the strike.

In a separate statement, the Ukrainian military said it also struck a gas processing plant in Russia's Samara region, DW reported.

The attack comes days after US-mediated talks between Moscow and Kyiv concluded in Switzerland without any breakthrough. The meeting marked the third round of discussions facilitated by Washington, following earlier sessions in Abu Dhabi that officials had termed constructive but yielded no concrete progress.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Russia launched a massive strike with 29 missiles and about 400 drones

According to a statement by Zelenskyy, nine people, including children, were injured in the attack.

In a video message posted on X, Zelenskyy slammed Moscow, saying that the strike shows its "true intent." The Ukrainian President claimed that Kyiv shot down 25 of 29 missiles fired by Russia.

He said, "In the massive strike with which the Russians began the day, 29 missiles of various types were fired, and 25 were shot down. This is an important result for our air defence, and once again, we emphasise that air defence is a daily necessity. I thank all our partners who understand this. Russia greets with a strike even the very day new formats begin in Geneva--trilateral and bilateral with the United States. This very clearly shows what Russia wants and what it is truly intent on. Almost 400 drones were launched as well. (ANI)

