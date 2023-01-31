Ukraine to receive 120-140 tanks in ‘first wave’ of deliveries: Minister

Reuters

Kyiv, January 31

Ukraine will receive 120 to 140 tanks in a “first wave” of deliveries from a coalition of 12 countries, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.

Ukraine secured pledges earlier this month from a group of Western countries to supply main battle tanks to help Kyiv’s forces fend off Russia’s full-scale invasion.

"The tank coalition now has 12 members. I can note that in the first wave of contributions, the Ukrainian armed forces will receive between 120 and 140 Western-model tanks,” Kuleba said during an online briefing.

