Ukraine to suffer if Europe sends tanks, warns Kremlin; Lavrov visits ally S Africa

Moscow, January 23

The Kremlin said on Monday that it was the Ukrainian people who would suffer if the West sends tanks to support Kyiv, as the question of whether Berlin will authorise Leopard tanks to be transferred to Ukraine remained unresolved.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said splits in Europe over whether to provide tanks to Kyiv showed there was “nervousness” within the NATO military alliance. He added that all countries bear responsibility for the consequences of “pumping” Ukraine with weapons.

SA, Russia & China to hold joint drills Russia’s FM Sergei Lavrov visited South Africa for talks

The South African military will host a joint exercise with Russia and China from February 17 to 27

The exercise will coincide with the February 24 first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Russian warship armed with hypersonic cruise weapons to take part in the drills, as per reports

Lavrov’s second African visit in six months comes ahead of a Russia-Africa summit

South African armed forces said the exercise would boost the ties between South Africa, Russia and China

African continent is divided over invasion of Ukraine and related Western attempts to isolate Moscow

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited South Africa on Monday for talks with one of his country’s most important allies on a continent that is divided over the invasion of Ukraine and related Western attempts to isolate Moscow.

Poland will ask Germany for permission to re-export Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, but even without it Warsaw could send them as part of a coalition of countries, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

The longer they refuse, the harder it will be to find a solution We supported the Ukrainian proposal to negotiate early in the special military operation, but our American, British and some European colleagues told Ukraine that it is too early to deal. The longer they refuse, the harder it will be to find a solution. —Sergei Lavrov, russian foreign minister

The United States and its allies failed during talks in Germany last week to convince Berlin to provide its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine for the war.

Poland is pushing for countries who have Leopards to send them to Ukraine, even if Germany does not want to join them. Defence analyst Konrad Muzyka said that if tanks were sent without Berlin’s consent, a potential consequence could be Germany refusing to supply spare parts for them. — Reuters