Ukraine urges NATO to provide more weapons

Kyiv, April 7

Ukraine told residents of its industrial heartland to leave while they still can and urged Western nations to send “weapons, weapons, weapons” on Thursday after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup for an offensive in the country’s east.

Russia’s six-week-old invasion failed to take Ukraine’s capital quickly and achieve what Western countries say was President Vladimir Putin’s initial aim to oust the Ukrainian Government. Russia’s focus is now on the Donbas, a mostly Russian-speaking region in eastern Ukraine.

In Brussels, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged NATO to provide more weapons for his country to help prevent further atrocities. — AP

‘Peace deal draft unacceptable’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Kyiv had presented Moscow with a peace deal draft that contained “unacceptable” elements, but that Russia would nonetheless continue talks.