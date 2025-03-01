"Ukraine wants peace, but...": Zelenskyy stresses need for 'security guarantee' against Russia following public spat with Trump

Kyiv [Ukraine] March 1 (ANI): Following the public spat with US President Donald Trump regarding the ceasefire in the ongoing war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that his country wants peace but stressed that a "just and lasting peace" is not possible without Kyiv being provided with security guarantees.

In a long thread of posts on X, the Ukrainian President expressed his gratitude to the US government and the American people for its support in the war against Russia but also urged for a "strong US position" on its side.

Blaming Russia, whom he called the "enemy", for bringing the war into Ukrainian territory, Zelenskyy expressed fear that Moscow might again violate ceasefire like it did "25 times in last 10 years".

Advertisement

We are very grateful to the United States for all the support. I’m thankful to President Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support, and American people. Ukrainians have always appreciated this support, especially during these three years of full-scale invasion. pic.twitter.com/Z9FlWjF101 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2025

"We are very grateful to the United States for all the support. I'm thankful to President Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support, and American people. Ukrainians have always appreciated this support, especially during these three years of full-scale invasion. America's help has been vital in helping us survive, and I want to acknowledge that. Despite the tough dialogue, we remain strategic partners. But we need to be honest and direct with each other to truly understand our shared goals," Zelenskyy stated.

Quoting Former US President Ronald Reagan, Zelenskyy stressed the need for peace. Zelenskyy also said that ceasefires are not a plausible solution for the conflict and claimed that Russia has already broken it "25 times". He further added that the ongoing war is a question of their freedom and survival.

Advertisement

"As President Reagan once said, "Peace is not just the absence of war." We're talking about just and lasting peace--freedom, justice, and human rights for everyone. A ceasefire won't work with Putin. He has broken ceasefires 25 times over the last ten years. A real peace is the only solution. It's crucial for us to have President Trump's support. He wants to end the war, but no one wants peace more than we do. We are the ones living this war in Ukraine," he said.

"It's a fight for our freedom, for our very survival," he added.

Zelenskyy said that he is ready to sign the bone of contention between Ukraine and the US- the minerals agreement in exchange for security; however, he needs the guarantee that Washington is on Kyiv's side.

"We are ready to sign the minerals agreement, and it will be the first step toward security guarantees. But it's not enough, and we need more than just that. A ceasefire without security guarantees is dangerous for Ukraine. We've been fighting for 3 years, and Ukrainian people need to know that America is on our side," he said.

"Ukraine wants peace," he further said, adding that "Russia was the enemy". He said that Ukraine and its allies need to be strong at the negotiation table.

"I cannot change Ukraine's position on Russia. The Russians are killing us. Russia is the enemy, and that's the reality we face. Ukraine wants peace, but it must be a just and lasting peace. For that, we need to be strong at the negotiation table. Peace can only come when we know we have security guarantees, when our army is strong, and our partners are with us," he said.

"We want peace. That's why I came to the United States, and visited President Trump. The deal on minerals is just a first step toward security guarantees and getting closer to peace. Our situation is tough, but we can't just stop fighting and not having guarantees that Putin will not return tomorrow," he added.

Zelenskyy stressed that it would be difficult for Ukraine to sustain in the war without Trump's support, but they need to remain strong.

"It will be difficult without the U.S. support. But we can't lose our will, our freedom, or our people. We've seen how Russians came to our homes and killed many people. Nobody wants another wave of occupation. If we cannot be accepted to NATO, we need some clear structure of security guarantees from our allies in the US," he said.

Zelenskyy said that although Europe was ready to fund their large army, they do not have enough weapons to keep Russia at bay.

"Europe is ready for contingencies and to help fund our large army. We also need the U.S. role in defining security guarantees--what kind, what volume, and when. Once these guarantees are in place, we can talk with Russia, Europe, and the U.S. about diplomacy. War alone is too long, and we don't have enough weapons to push them out entirely," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that the life of every Ukrainian matters, and he needs the US to stand more firmly in their support. Zelenskyy also added that Russia is a culprit as they invaded Ukraine and disrespected their territorial integrity.

"When someone talks about losses, every single life matters. Russia invaded our homes, killed our people, and tried to erase us. This isn't just about territories or numbers--it's about real lives. That's what we need everyone to understand. I want the U.S. to stand more firmly on our side. This is not just a war between our two countries; Russia brought this war onto our territory and into our homes. They are wrong because they disrespected our territorial integrity," he said.

Zelenskyy, adding on his appeal, said that as the US has always advocated for peace, and that Ukraine's relations with the US dates back in history.

"All Ukrainians want to hear a strong U.S. position on our side. It's understandable the U.S. might look for dialogue with Putin. But the U.S. has always spoken about 'peace through strength.' And together we can take strong steps against Putin. Our relationship with the American President is more than just two leaders; it's a historic and solid bond between our peoples. That's why I always begin with words of gratitude from our nation to the American nation," he said.

Zelenskyy said that the US always helped Ukraine, and that hoped that it would continue in the times to come.

"American people helped save our people. Humans and human rights come first. We're truly thankful. We want only strong relations with America, and I really hope we will have them," he said.

This is followed by Zelenskyy's verbal sparring with US President Donald Trump and Vice President Vance at the White House's Oval Office on Friday (local time). This shouting match between the leaders was witnessed by White House officials, mediapersons and other Ukrainian officials.

US Vice President JD Vance accused Zelenskyy of "litigating" in front of the world's press, criticized him for taking part in photo-ops with Democrats during the 2024 campaign, and said his remarks were "disrespectful" to the administration.

Following the Oval Office meeting, Trump said that the Ukrainian president was not willing to pursue an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelenskyy left the White House earlier than planned without signing a much-anticipated minerals agreement or attending a scheduled press conference with Trump. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)