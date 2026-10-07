Reykjavík [Iceland], October 7 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Ukraine’s accession to NATO is currently off the table, stressing that Washington’s immediate priority is ending the ongoing war rather than expanding the military alliance.

Speaking during a joint press availability alongside Icelandic Foreign Minister Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, Rubio addressed questions surrounding the alliance's future expansion and US strategy toward the Russia-Ukraine war.

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Directly tackling the issue of Ukraine's NATO aspirations, Rubio noted the structural and procedural barriers involved in admitting new member states.

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"There's no yes or no answer to that other than to say that Ukraine right now, NATO membership, as you know, is not on the table as we speak because there's obviously a consensus process that has to happen in order for that unanimity process that has to happen," Rubio stated.

Shifting attention to immediate diplomatic efforts, the Secretary of State underscored that the primary objective for the United States remains stopping the military conflict and halting further casualties.

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"Right now, we're simply focused when it comes to Ukraine on the ending of this conflict, if that's possible," Rubio explained. "And it's unfortunate the amount of loss of life, but we've been clear that there's a role we can play in bringing that war to an end. We want to play a constructive role."

However, Rubio struck a cautious tone regarding the immediate prospects for peace, observing that current momentum on the ground is not pointing toward an early resolution.

"We're obviously watching the trend lines there and seeing that's not the direction that it's headed right now," Rubio added.

SECRETARY RUBIO: Right now, we're simply focused, when it comes to Ukraine, on the ending of this conflict, if that's possible. https://t.co/wfr1OEBXar — Department of State (@StateDept) October 6, 2026

The joint press briefing formed part of Rubio's diplomatic visit to Reykjavik to discuss NATO alliance coordination, transatlantic security, and regional Arctic dynamics. Rubio will also be travelling to Greece and Portugal.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that US negotiators have proposed holding a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia at the technical level by the end of October, while confirming Ukraine's readiness to engage in diplomatic talks.

Speaking during a joint press conference in Kyiv alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine remains open to dialogue aimed at ending the war.

"Yesterday, I spoke with the American negotiating team. Today, the American side is in contact with both Ukraine and Russia and is proposing a trilateral meeting at the technical level by the end of October. Yesterday, I confirmed to them that our side is ready to support holding such a meeting by the end of October. There is no new information here. We are open to the United Arab Emirates or another country proposed by the American side," Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.

He added, "I know they will propose this to the Russian side as well, or may have already done so. We will wait for the response. We respond positively to negotiations."

The announcement follows a wave of heavy Russian drone and missile strikes targeting critical civilian infrastructure across Ukraine. Zelenskyy detailed the widespread damage and casualties resulting from overnight attacks across multiple regions.

Earlier last week, US President Trump said that he wants Russia and Ukraine to “settle” (the war), amid staggering casualty counts, following a recent bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump emphasised the death toll in the Russia-Ukraine war, which has been going on since 2022.

“Reached agreements on many of the subjects. I want him to settle with Putin, and I want Putin to settle with him. Last month, 25,000 people died. Months before that, 32,000 people died, mostly soldiers… What a shame," the US President said.

Meanwhile, India has also stepped beyond traditional advocacy to actively broker peace and operational agreements between Moscow and Kyiv.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed that India has formally stepped forward to help resolve the conflict, offering what Kyiv considers "the most comprehensive" peace proposal currently under evaluation.

Speaking at a press briefing, Sybiha disclosed that Kyiv is reviewing four distinct international proposals—including submissions from Turkey, Egypt, and the United States.

Similarly, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to bring an end to the conflict, noting that the Indian leader has "good ideas" for a peaceful resolution. (ANI)

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