Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO: Stoltenberg on Kyiv visit amid war

Kyiv, April 20

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg defiantly declared on Thursday that Ukraine deserves to join the military alliance and pledged continuing support for the country on his first visit to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion just over a year ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Stoltenberg, who has been instrumental in marshalling support from NATO’s members, to push for even more from them, including warplanes, artillery and armoured equipment.

The Kremlin has given various justifications for going to war, but repeated on Thursday that preventing Ukraine from joining NATO was a key goal behind its invasion, arguing that Kyiv’s membership in the alliance would pose an existential threat to Russia.

NATO leaders said in 2008 that Ukraine would join the alliance one day, and Stoltenberg has repeated that promise throughout the course of the war — though the organisation has established no pathway or timetable for membership.

“Let me be clear, Ukraine’s rightful place is in the Euro-Atlantic family,” Stoltenberg said at a press conference. “Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO.” He said he and Zelenskyy discussed a NATO support program.

“This will help you transition from Soviet-era equipment and doctrines to NATO standards and ensure full interoperability with the alliance,” Stoltenberg said.

“NATO stands with you today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes.” He noted Thursday’s announcement by Denmark and the Netherlands that they plan to provide Ukraine with at least another 14 refurbished Leopard 2 battle tanks from early 2024.

Ukraine is expected to launch a counteroffensive in coming weeks, and it has recently received sophisticated weapons from its Western allies. NATO has no official presence in Ukraine and provides only provides nonlethal support to Kyiv, but Stoltenberg has been the strong voice of the alliance throughout the war.

NATO, formed to counter the Soviet Union, has long feared being dragged into a wide war with nuclear-armed Russia. — AP