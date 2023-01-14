Ukraine's Soledar town captured, claims Russia

kyiv, January 12
Russia said on Friday that its forces had taken control of the salt-mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, claiming to have made its first big battlefield gain after half a year of military setbacks. However, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern military command, Serhiy Cherevatyi, denied that the Russian forces had seized control of Soledar.
Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had captured the town on Thursday evening. It said this would make it possible to cut off Ukrainian supply routes to the larger town of Bakhmut, to the southwest, and trap the remaining Ukrainian forces there.
Ukraine said on Friday that its forces were still holding out in Soledar after a “hot” night of fighting in what has become one of the bloodiest battlegrounds of the entire war.
"The capture of Soledar was made possible by the constant bombardment of the enemy," Russia’s Defence Ministry said. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab