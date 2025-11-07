Ukraine's Zelenskiy to visit Spain soon
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Spain in the coming days, the office of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday, without disclosing the exact dates or itinerary for security reasons.
Zelenskiy had planned to visit Spain in April, but the trip was cancelled when Pope Francis died.
Last month, Sanchez told Zelenskiy that Spain would back Ukraine until "a just and lasting peace" was achieved in its war with Russia, now in its fourth year.
According to El Pais newspaper, Zelenskiy will visit Madrid's Reina Sofia Museum, which houses Picasso's 1937 painting "Guernica", depicting the horrors of war.
Spain signed a 10-year bilateral security and defence agreement with Ukraine in May 2024, during Zelenskiy's last visit.
