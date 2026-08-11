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Home / World / Ukrainian drone strike in Russia kills at least 13 people, injures 75

Ukrainian drone strike in Russia kills at least 13 people, injures 75

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ANI
Updated At : 10:18 AM Aug 11, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], August 11 (ANI): A Ukrainian drone strike deep inside Russia's Tatarstan region on Monday resulted in the death of at least 13 people, including a child, while injuring dozens of others, CNN reported, citing local authorities.

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The Ukrainian drone strike in the city of Nizhnekamsk marks the deadliest attack to hit the country in more than two years.

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Nizhnekamsk, located about 1,000 kilometres east of Moscow, is the site of the major, technologically advanced Taneco oil refinery, which Ukraine's armed forces said they had targeted.

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It was reported that a child was among those killed in Nizhnekamsk, according to the Russian Investigative Committee, while 21 people have been hospitalised, the region's press service said.

Meanwhile, another four people were killed over the last 24 hours in the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, the region's acting governor Alexandr Shuvayev said on Monday.

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Referring to the videos circulating on social media, and geolocated by CNN, a huge blaze was seen raging and plumes of smoke rising from an area just outside the city, close to what appear to be the characteristic towers of an oil refinery. It was not clear exactly what was struck in the attack.

The recent strike comes in the wake of both Kyiv and Moscow intensifying their aerial attacks against one another, while the frontlines of the war largely stagnate.

Citing UN data, CNN reported that July was the deadliest month for Ukrainian civilians since April 2022. 1,396 people have been killed and 7,978 injured in the first six months of the year, an increase from 2024 and 2025, the UN said recently.

The strike comes as Ukraine's long-range drone technology have seen improvement in recent months, and has demonstrated a newfound ability to frequently strike infrastructure deep inside Russia--such as oil refineries, tankers, power substations and broader energy infrastructure as well as warehouses belonging to Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries, CNN noted. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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