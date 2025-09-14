DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Ukrainian drones strike one of Russia's top oil refineries, sparking fire

Ukrainian drones strike one of Russia's top oil refineries, sparking fire

Strike on Kirishi refinery follows weeks of Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure that Kyiv says fuels Moscow's war effort
article_Author
PTI
Moscow, Updated At : 04:22 PM Sep 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attend an overnight shift, amid Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Kharkiv Region. Reuters file
Advertisement

Ukrainian drones overnight struck one of Russia's largest oil refineries, sparking a fire, according to Russian officials and Ukraine's military.

Advertisement

The strike on the Kirishi refinery, in Russia's northwestern Leningrad region, follows weeks of Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure that Kyiv says fuels Moscow's war effort. The facility produces close to 17.7 million metric tonnes per year, or 355,000 barrels per day, of crude.

According to Ukraine's General Staff, explosions and a fire were reported at the site. It posted a photo appearing to show a blaze and clouds of smoke against a night sky.

Advertisement

Regional Gov. Alexander Drozdenko said three drones were downed overnight in the Kirishi area, with falling debris sparking a fire at the facility. He said no one was injured, and the blaze was put out.

Russian officials did not immediately comment on the consequences of the strike.

Advertisement

Russia remains the world's second largest oil exporter, but a seasonal rise in demand and sustained Ukrainian drone strikes have caused gasoline shortages in recent weeks.

Gas stations have run dry in some regions of the country, with motorists waiting in long lines and officials resorting to rationing or cutting off sales altogether.

To try to ease the shortage, Russia has paused gasoline exports, with officials Wednesday declaring a full ban until September 30 and a partial ban affecting traders and intermediaries until October 31.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts