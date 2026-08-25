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Home / World / Ukrainian FM thanks EAM Jaishankar on Independence Day wishes; expresses optimism on deepening ties

Ukrainian FM thanks EAM Jaishankar on Independence Day wishes; expresses optimism on deepening ties

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ANI
Updated At : 02:28 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Kyiv [Ukraine], August 25 (ANI): Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Tuesday thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the greetings on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day.

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In a post on X, he expressed optimism to further deepening ties between New Delhi and Kyiv.

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Foreign Minister Sybiha said, "Thank you for your kind congratulations on Ukraine's Independence Day, @DrSJaishankar. I look forward to further strengthening Ukraine-India bilateral cooperation."

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Meanwhile in India, the Ukrainian Embassy on Monday marked Kyiv's 35th Independence Day, reflecting on the nation's history and statehood.

In a post on X, the Embassy stated that the Charge d'Affaires Artem Nosko and Head of the Ukrainian Community in India Maryna Akram led the celebrations. Akram also recited poetry, dedicated to Ukraine, on the occasion.

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"The Embassy of Ukraine in India, together with the Ukrainian community in India, marked the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Ukraine's independence at the Embassy. Charge d'Affaires a.i., Embassy of Ukraine in India, Artem Nosko, and Head of the Ukrainian Community in India, Maryna Akram, addressed the gathering. In his remarks, Nosko reflected on Ukraine's thousand-year history and tradition of statehood, our long struggle for freedom and the strength of a nation that has repeatedly defended its right to exist, to speak its own language and to determine its own future," the Embassy wrote."

Maryna Akram read a poem specially written for the occasion, dedicated to Ukraine, to the feeling of home and to the bond with one's country that no distance can break," it added.

Additionally, Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Anjani Kumar attended the celebrations at the Embassy of Ukraine in India and extended his heartfelt greetings to Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha on the occasion.

"Independence Day of Ukraine At the celebration of Ukraine's 35th Independence Day in Kyiv today, I had the honour to greet and congratulate H. E. Mr. Andrii Sybiha, Hon'ble Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. I also conveyed greetings of Hon'ble External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar," he wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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