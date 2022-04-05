Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion

PTI

United Nations, April 5

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to address the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, the first time he will address the most powerful UN organ since Russia's invasion of his country and after streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians were found in the suburbs of Kyiv, sparking worldwide horror and condemnation.

The UK is the president of the Security Council for April and it announced in a tweet on Monday that Zelenskyy would virtually address Tuesday's Security Council meeting on Ukraine following his visit to the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

This will be the first time that Zelenskyy addresses the Security Council since Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is a veto-wielding permanent member of the Council.

The Council and the General Assembly have held several meetings, including a rare Emergency Special Session, in the 193-member Assembly on the situation in Ukraine.

“The UK Presidency of the Council will ensure the truth is heard about Russia's war crimes. We will expose (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war for what it really is,” the UK Mission to the UN said.

Images and videos of people lying dead on the streets of Bucha, some with their hands tied behind them, drew global condemnation and calls for investigation and tougher actions against Russia.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is “deeply shocked” by the images of civilians killed in Bucha.

“It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability,” he said.