Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian assault enters 11th day

Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian assault enters 11th day

Refugees waiting for transfer after fleeing the ongoing Russian invasion, at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine, on March 5, 2022. Reuters

Reuters

Lviv/Kyiv (Ukraine), March 6

The number of Ukrainian refugees was expected to reach 1.5 million on Sunday as Russia continued its attack 11 days after invading Ukraine and Kyiv pressed for further Western action, including more sanctions and weapons.

Moscow and Kyiv traded blame over a failed ceasefire on Saturday that would have let civilians flee Mariupol and Volnovakha, two southern cities besieged by Russian forces.

Ukrainians who could escape spilled into neighboring Poland, Romania, Slovakia and elsewhere.

Ukrainian negotiators said a third round of talks with Russia on a ceasefire would go ahead on Monday, although Moscow was less definitive.

In a televised address on Saturday night, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyycalled on people in areas occupied by Russian troops to fight.

“We must go outside and drive this evil out of our cities,” he said, vowing to rebuild his nation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier reiterated that he wanted a neutral Ukraine that had been “demilitarised” and “denazified,” and likened Western sanctions “to a declaration of war,” adding: “Thank God it has not come to that.” Ukraine and Western countries have decried Putin’s reasons as a baseless pretext for the invasion he launched on Feb. 24 and have imposed sweeping sanctions aimed at isolating Moscow and crippling its economy.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, after meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Ukraine-Poland border, said he expected new sanctions and weapons for Ukraine in coming days.

The United States has said it would give Ukraine more weapons and has repeatedly warned it could escalate sanctions, with President Joe Biden seeking $10 billion in emergency funding to respond to the crisis.

Washington is working with Poland as Warsaw considers whether to provide fighter jets to Ukraine, a White House spokesperson said late on Saturday, adding that the United States could replenish Poland’s supply of jets if they did, although challenges remain given the contested airspace.

Zelenskyyhad asked for help securing aircraft from European allies in a video call with U.S. lawmakers earlier on Saturday.

He also called again for more lethal aid, a ban on Russian oil, a no-fly zone and an end to Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc privileges in Russia, US media reported.

Both Visa and Mastercard later said their credit card operations would be suspended in Russia.

Biden spoke with Zelenskyy for about 30 minutes on Saturday evening in Washington, the White House said. They discussed security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia, Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

NATO, which Ukraine wants to join, has resisted Zelenskiy’s appeals to impose a no-fly zone over his country, saying it would escalate the conflict outside Ukraine.

Seeking to mediate, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Putin at the Kremlin on Saturday and later spoke to Zelenskiy, Bennett’s spokesperson said.

“We continue dialogue,” Zelenskyy tweeted after the call.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a six-point plan to respond to Russia’s invasion ahead of meetings with leaders from Canada, the Netherlands and Central Europe in London this week.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is expected to talk with Putin on Sunday. Turkey, a NATO member, shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea.

FIERCE FIGHTING

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces were carrying out a wide-ranging offensive in Ukraine and had taken several towns and villages, Russian news agency Interfax said.

The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said the military shot down two Russian planes and five helicopters on Saturday and also carried out air strikes against 15 motorized brigades. Reuters had no way to corroborate the claim.

In Kherson, southern Ukraine, the only regional capital to have changed hands since the invasion, several thousand people demonstrated on its main square on Saturday, chanting “Kherson is Ukraine” and demanding Russian forces withdraw.

Eyewitnesses cited by Interfax said Russian troops fired automatic rifles into the air in an unsuccessful attempt to disperse the crowd and later left.

Concerns over nuclear dangers remained after Russia seized Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, with a top US official saying on Friday that Russian troops were 20 miles (32 km) from Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility.

Russia was warning the EU and NATO again to stop the “pumping of state-of-the-art weapons systems” into Kyiv, foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, according to RIA.

Putin, in one of several decrees signed on Saturday, also gave his government two days to draw up a list of nations engaged in “unfriendly acts” towards Russia, its news agencies reported.

GLOBAL ECONOMIC IMPACT

The International Monetary Fund warned the conflict would have a “severe impact” on the global economy, driving up energy and grain prices. It said it would weigh Kyiv’s request for $1.4 billion in emergency financing as early as next week.

Many Russians, reeling from a 30% fall in the rouble’s value, money transfer curbs and the exit of a growing number of Western companies from IKEA to Microsoft, have expressed fear for their economic future.

Software maker Adobe halted Russian sales, while Fortnite-maker Epic Games said it would stop commerce with Russia but not block access to its games, saying the world should keep all communication lines open.

Elon Musk has promised to deliver more Starlink satellite internet terminals to Ukraine next week, Zelenskyysaid on Saturday. That could help shore up Ukraine’s internet access but also poses potential security risks, experts say.

‘HELP US IF YOU CAN’

Heavy shelling was heard in the background as residents of Volnovakha tried to flee the fighting.

“Help us if you can, we all want to live, we have kids, husbands, we are mothers and fathers, we are also people,” said one local, Larisa. “Where shall I go? What’s on me and a bag of things is all I got. That’s all I have.”

Blinken, following a meeting in Brussels of counterparts from NATO, the G7 and the European Union, met refugees staying in a disused shopping mall in Poland, which has taken in the vast majority of the Ukrainians forced to flee their country.

As night fell, more refugees crossed into Moldova, Blinken’s next stop.

“I’m scared,” one mother fleeing from Odessa said, adding she would keep going to Poland.

The World Health Organization said 249 civilians had been killed so far and 553 injured as of March 3. It put the number of refugees at 1.2 million and said another 160,000 people had been internally displaced.

“The human cost is likely much higher as access and security challenges make it difficult to verify the actual number of deaths and injuries,” it said in a statement.

On Sunday, demonstrations were planned in Washington and elsewhere after jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called for worldwide protests on March 6 against the war.

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation
Punjab

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation in Punjab as import hit due to Ukraine crisis

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Video: Indian women's cricket team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK
Haryana

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK

Trying to make our son’s pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad
Haryana

Trying to make our son's pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad stranded in Ukraine's Kiev

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
Nation

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%

At Sumy, no info on evacuation yet
Punjab

Ukraine: At Sumy, students melt snow for drinking water; no info on evacuation yet

‘Love to see this normalised in sport’, Pakistan cricket captain wins hearts as she carries her baby along for World Cup match
Sports

Pakistan cricket captain Bismah Maroof wins hearts online as photos of her carrying baby to World Cup match goes viral

Haryana Budget 2022 LIVE updates: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presents Rs 1.77 lakh crore budget

Haryana Budget 2022 LIVE updates: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presents Rs 1.77 lakh crore budget

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy: India tells UNSC

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy, India tells UNSC

Tirumurti said India has managed to facilitate the safe retu...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding

In the video posted on his Facebook page late Monday night, ...

Russian Federation to declare ceasefire today and provide humanitarian corridors

Russian Federation to declare ceasefire today to provide humanitarian corridors

The Russian Embassy in India issues a release to this effect

CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz

CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz

Over the last one week, Cruz has said that the bilateral rel...

Of grit & hard work

Of grit & hard work

Police initiate investigation into Amritsar BSF fratricide incident

‘Women scientists need better support system’

Their magical hands script success story

The women with fuel guns!

Bathinda villagers hold ‘thikri pehra’ to curb drug menace

Bathinda villagers hold 'thikri pehra' to curb drug menace

Panchkula MC okays ~157-crore Budget

Panchkula MC okays Rs 157-crore Budget

Dogged by strays, Chandigarh residents say sterilisation drive only on paper

Parents' nightmare ends as siblings return from Ukraine's Kharkiv

Panchkula civic body officials to face action over delay in work

No parking fee in Panchkula for 15 days

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Jalandhar: At 69, she’s on a mission to uplift the downtrodden

Jalandhar: At 69, she's on a mission to uplift the downtrodden

Of 28 students in Ukraine, 6 return home safely in Nawanshahr

Don't tweak BBMB rules, farmers urge Union Govt

Gurinder Singh Sangha named umpire manager for Jakarta Cup

Medical camp for women cops in Nawanshahr

Regional EPFO has no pending claim as ‘Iconic Week’ begins

Regional EPFO has no pending claim as 'Iconic Week' begins

2.8-km stretch from Octroi to Verka Milk Plant to be opened by March 15: NHAI

Three test positive in district

2 arrested for jumping naka, manhandling policemen

Woman Sub-Inspector killed in accident, truck driver arrested

Patiala: 3 nailed with smack, heroin

Patiala: 3 nailed with smack, heroin

CAs hired to keep poll expenses in check

Mission Indradhanush launched for children, pregnant women in Patiala district

Prominent poets participate in mushaira at Patiala

Patiala: Monthly garden theatre movement completes 235th performance