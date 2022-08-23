Ukrainian woman carried out attack on Dugina, claims Russia

Moscow, August 22

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday accused Ukraine’s secret services of killing Darya Dugina, the daughter of a Russian ultra-nationalist, Russian news agencies reported.

Dugina, whose father Alexander Dugin is a prominent ideologue, was killed on Saturday, when a suspected explosive device blew up the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving, investigators said.

The FSB said the attack was carried out by a Ukrainian woman identified as Natalya Vovk, born in 1979, who left Russia for Estonia after the killing. The FSB said the woman arrived in July, spent a month preparing the attack by renting an apartment in the same housing block and researching Dugina’s lifestyle. Vovk and her teenaged daughter were at a nationalist festival, which Alexander Dugin and his daughter attended just before the killing. Ukraine's presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak denied any Ukrainian involvement in the bombing. In a tweet, he dismissed the FSB claims as fiction. Alexander Dugin, Darya’s father, is an ultra-nationalist ideologue who has advocated violence to achieve the unification of Russian-speaking and other territories in a vast new Russian empire.

Darya, who appeared regularly on Russian state TV, broadly endorsed her father’s ideas and was a supporter of what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, which Kyiv and the West cast as an imperial-style war of conquest. Wednesday will mark six months since Russian troops crossed the border into Ukraine.

Dugin’s influence in Russia and proximity to President Vladimir Putin has been the subject of speculation. Some ascribe him significant sway over Moscow's foreign policy and say he helped lay the intellectual groundwork for Putin to adopt a more aggressive and expansionist foreign policy. Others said his impact and influence are minimal. The 60-year-old has never held an official Kremlin role. — Reuters/AP

Ukraine nuke plant area shelled, 4 wounded

Nikopol: Russian shelling across the river from Ukraine’s main atomic plant wounded four people on Monday, an official said, only hours after the latest international pleas to spare the area from attacks to prevent a nuclear disaster. Nikopol, on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River and about 10 km downstream from the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, came under fire three times overnight from rockets and mortar shells, hitting houses, a kindergarten, bus station and stores. AP