London [UK], March 6 (ANI): The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has condemned the protests staged by pro-Khalistan elements outside Chatham House during the External Affairs Minister's visit to the UK.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said, "We strongly condemn the incident that took place outside Chatham House yesterday during the External Affairs Minister's visit to the UK. While the UK upholds the right to peaceful protest, any attempts to intimidate, threaten, or disrupt public events are completely unacceptable. The Metropolitan Police acted swiftly to address the situation, and we remain fully committed to ensuring the security of all our diplomatic visitors, in line with our international obligations."

The Khalistani protestors had gathered outside the building, holding flags and speakers as they sloganeered. During his ongoing visit to the United Kingdom, EAM Jaishankar had held discussions with UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and several other senior leaders.

Earlier in January, a group of pro-Khalistan extremists had gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London to stage a protest. They had also previously stormed a cinema in the London town of Harrow and attempted to stop the screening of the Kangana Ranaut starrer film "Emergency".

Meanwhile, in his meeting with UK's Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar noted that the two leaders held discussions on areas such as flow of talent and joint efforts between India and the UK to tackle "trafficking and extremism".

In a post on X he said, "A good meeting with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper today in London. We discussed the flow of talent, people to people exchanges, and joint efforts in tackling trafficking and extremism"

The EAM also held wide-ranging and productive talks with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy over past two days at the Chevening House.

The two leaders discussed the entire gamut of bilateral ties, especially the focus on strategic coordination, political cooperation, trade deal negotiation, education, technology, mobility and people-to-people exchanges. They agreed to formulate the next steps to further strengthen and structure them.

In his post on X the EAM said, "We exchanged views on regional and global issues including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Bangladesh and the Commonwealth. In an uncertain and volatile world, India-UK ties contribute to stability and prosperity." (ANI)

