Home / World / UK's HMS Richmond visits Mumbai Port after Konkan Exercise 2025

UK's HMS Richmond visits Mumbai Port after Konkan Exercise 2025

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 AM Oct 10, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): UK Navy's Ship, HMS Richmond, is on a port visit to Mumbai Port after the joint naval exercise between the Indian and British Navies- Konkan 2025 concluded.

HMS Richmond is part of the Carrier strike group of Royal Navy of UK.

The Indian and British carrier strike groups linked up in a historic first during the 2025 edition of Exercise Konkan, the UK Defence Advisor in India shared on Tuesday.

Exercise Konkan between India and the United Kingdom is aimed at increasing combined maritime and air capabilities between the navies on the high seas.

Indian Navy and Royal Navy bilateral Exercise Konkan-25 commenced on October 5, off the western coast of India. Over the past two decades, this exercise has grown significantly in scale and complexity, fostering enhanced interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations between the two navies.

While the exercise has been biennial since 2004, it marks the first time in history that a British and Indian Carrier Strike Group will conduct a maritime exercise together, the official statement highlighted.

The UK CSG, which is currently on an eight-month deployment known as Operation Highmast has linked up with the Indian Navy's Carrier Strike Group, led by INS Vikrant to begin 4 days of complex maritime exercises that will also involve submarines and various aircraft from both the forces.

The UK CSG is formed around HMS Prince of Wales, the 65,000 tonnes Queen Elizabeth Class Aircraft Carrier - the largest surface vessel ever constructed in the UK. She is supported by a Type 45 Destroyer HMS Dauntless, a Type 23 Frigate - HMS Richmond, and Royal Fleet Auxiliary Support Ships and ships of allies and partners. The CSG operates F-35B Lightning aircraft, and Merlin and Wildcat helicopters, as standard.

Participation of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UK CSG 25), led by HMS Prince of Wales, including assets from Norway and Japan, added sheen to this year's edition of the Exercise. The Indian side was represented by the carrier battle group of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in company with other surface, sub-surface and air combatants. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

