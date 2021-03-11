UK's plan to fly out illegal migrants to Rwanda gets court approval

London, June 11

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel's new plan to fly illegal migrants to Rwanda got the go-ahead as the High Court in London allowed the first flight to proceed.

The Indian-origin Cabinet minister has described the new immigration strategy that will see illegal immigrants entering the UK being flown out to Rwanda as a “bold and innovative” move.

However, campaigners lodged a legal challenge against the plan but failed in an initial legal bid on Friday to halt the removals to the east African country.

The first deportations under the contentious deal are expected to happen next week after the High Court ruling. But critics and campaigners have confirmed they will take the case to the Court of Appeal on Monday.

“I welcome the court's decision in our favour and will now continue to deliver on progressing our world-leading Migration Partnership,” said Patel, with reference to the court's ruling.

“People will continue to try and prevent their relocation through legal challenges and last-minute claims but we will not be deterred in breaking the deadly people smuggling trade and ultimately save lives,” she said.

In his decision, the judge accepted there was a "material public interest" in the minister being able to carry out her policies. "There is a material public interest in the Home Secretary being able to implement immigration decisions," said Justice Jonathan Swift. PM Boris Johnson described the ruling as "welcome news" after the new plan had been tabled in April. — PTI

Appalling, says Prince Charles

London: Prince Charles has privately described the British Government’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda as "appalling", two media reports said, as the first flight taking refugees to the East African country is due to leave next week. Charles, heir to the British throne, has been heard criticising the policy. He is concerned that the controversial asylum policy will overshadow a Commonwealth meeting summit in Rwanda, where he is due to represent his mother Queen Elizabeth at the end of this month. Reuters