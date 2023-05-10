Ultras among 13 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Gaza City, May 9
Israel killed three senior commanders of the militant Islamic Jihad group in targeted airstrikes on Tuesday, the military said. Palestinian officials said 13 persons were killed in all, including the commanders, their wives, several of their children and others nearby.
The attacks in densely populated residential areas set the stage for a new round of heavy fighting. They hit the top floor of an apartment building in Gaza City and a house in the southern town of Rafah. The Palestinian Health Ministry said 20 persons were wounded, and that ambulances were continuing to evacuate people from the targeted areas.
Airstrikes continued into early Tuesday, targeting militant training sites, Israel said. In the past, Palestinian militant groups in Gaza have retaliated for such killings. — AP
