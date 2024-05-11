UN Assembly backs Palestine’s request for full membership

United Nations, May 10

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday backed a Palestinian bid to become a full UN member by recognising it as qualified to join and recommending the UN Security Council “reconsider the matter favorably”.

It’s vote for existence We want peace, we want freedom. A yes vote is a vote for Palestinian existence, it is not against any state.... It is an investment in peace. Voting yes is the right thing to do. Riyad Mansour, Palestinian UN Ambassador

The vote by the 193-member General Assembly was a global survey of support for the Palestinian bid to become a full UN member — a move that would effectively recognise a Palestinian state — after the United States vetoed it in the UN Security Council last month.

The assembly adopted a resolution on Friday with 143 votes in favor and nine against — including the U.S. and Israel — while 25 countries abstained. It does not give the Palestinians full U.N. membership, but simply recognizes them as qualified to join.

The General Assembly resolution “determines that the State of Palestine ... should therefore be admitted to membership” and it “recommends that the Security Council reconsider the matter favorably.” The Palestinian push for full UN membership comes seven months into a war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and as Israel is expanding settlements in the West Bank, which the UN considers to be illegal. Under the founding UN Charter, membership is open to “peace-loving states” that accept the obligations in that document and are able and willing to carry them out. — Reuters

Israel condemns decision, says it’s ‘prize for hamas’

Expressing his dismay over the voting result, Israel’s foreign minister Israel Katz called the UN General Assembly’s decision to upgrade the status of Palestinians a “prize for Hamas”

