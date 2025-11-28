DT
Home / World / UN calls on Pakistan to respect Imran Khan's human-rights and due-process protections

UN calls on Pakistan to respect Imran Khan's human-rights and due-process protections

ANI
Updated At : 09:50 AM Nov 28, 2025 IST
New York [US], November 28 (ANI): The UN's deputy spokesperson reaffirmed that the world body has urged Pakistani authorities to ensure the human rights and due-process rights of Imran Khan are respected.

This follows his arrest and ongoing legal proceedings -- the UN has emphasized that in such politically sensitive cases, fair treatment under law and procedural fairness are essential.

In a response to ANI, United Nations deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said, "We have called for his human rights and due process rights to be respected."

The statement recalls earlier appeals by the UN leadership to uphold the rule of law, the right to a fair trial, and to allow peaceful assembly and protests -- even as unrest grows in parts of Pakistan.

Khan has faced multiple charges since he was ousted as prime minister in 2022. His legal team and supporters allege that many proceedings are politically motivated, and international rights bodies -- including UN-linked ones -- have accused authorities of violations such as arbitrary detention and denial of fair trial rights.

The UN statement thus serves as a call to Pakistan's institutions to ensure justice is not only done -- but seen to be done -- in compliance with both domestic and international human-rights norms.

Notably, Kasim Khan, the youngest son of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, sounded an alarm on X, claiming the government has cut off all family access and kept his father in absolute isolation. He said the family has been left without any proof of life and cautioned that authorities will be accountable for whatever happens to the former premier. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

