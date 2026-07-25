UN chief "deeply alarmed" over attacks on vessels in Red Sea, warns Yemen risks deeper regional conflict

New York [US], July 25 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern and was "deeply alarmed" over the resumption of attacks by Yemen's Houthi group on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and has warned that such actions could further escalate regional tensions and draw Yemen deeper into a wider conflict.

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In a statement delivered by UN Secretary-General's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Friday (local time), he said Guterres expressed concern over renewed threats to maritime navigation in the strategic waterway following attacks claimed by the Houthis on commercial vessels.

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"The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed about the resumption of Houthi attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea and the renewed threats to maritime navigation," Dujarric said, attributing the statement to the UN chief.

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The UN Secretary-General said attacks on commercial vessels risked intensifying tensions in the region and expanding the ongoing cycle of escalation.

"The attack on commercial vessels, claimed by the Houthis, risks further heightening regional tensions and widening the current cycle of escalation with the potential to draw Yemen deeper into regional conflict," the statement read.

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Guterres warned that continued hostilities in Yemen could undermine peace efforts and result in severe consequences.

"Further hostilities in Yemen will undermine prospects for peace, and cause serious economic, humanitarian and environmental consequences across and beyond the region," he said.

Calling for an immediate reduction in tensions, the UN chief urged the Houthis to halt further attacks and avoid actions that could increase instability.

"The Secretary-General calls for immediate de-escalation and urges Houthis to refrain from any further attacks or other escalatory actions, in line with Security Council resolution 2722 (2024) and subsequent relevant resolutions concerning attacks against commercial vessels and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea," the statement added.

Guterres also stressed the need to restore maritime rights and freedom of navigation in the region.

The remarks came after Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for an attack on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea.

The claim followed Saudi strikes on Sanaa airport, further escalating tensions between Riyadh and the Iran-backed group.

Houthi spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree claimed that the group targeted Saudi vessels "ENCELIA" and "LAYLA" using ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones. He claimed the operation caused fires on both vessels.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing the country's Transport General Authority, reported that all crew members aboard the Saudi-owned vessel ENCELIA were safe after the ship was targeted while transiting the Red Sea.

The Houthis have previously announced a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia, accusing Riyadh of imposing restrictions on Yemen. The group has warned of further military action if what it describes as aggression against Yemen continues. (ANI)

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