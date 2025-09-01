DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / UN chief extends condolences to victims of Afghanistan quake, says "will spare no effort" to assist

UN chief extends condolences to victims of Afghanistan quake, says "will spare no effort" to assist

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:00 PM Sep 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 1 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed his deepest condolences and pledged that the UN "will spare no effort" to assist Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake struck the country, leaving hundreds dead and thousands injured.

Advertisement

"I stand in full solidarity with the people of Afghanistan after the devastating earthquake that hit the country earlier today," Guterres said, as per UN news.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. The UN team in Afghanistan is mobilised and will spare no effort to assist those in need in the affected areas, Guterres further said.

Advertisement

According to the UN news, the tremor, which struck around midnight local time in the eastern province of Kunar, flattened multiple villages and caused buildings to shake as far as Kabul and Pakistan's capital, Islamabad. The epicentre was reported to be just eight kilometres underground, intensifying the impact.

More than 800 people have been confirmed dead and nearly 2,800 injured so far, The Washington Post reported. Witnesses fear many remain trapped under the rubble, as per Taliban-run authorities.

Advertisement

The UN health agency, WHO Afghanistan, said its teams were already deployed. "We are on the ground in hospitals and health facilities, supporting the treatment of the wounded and assessing urgent health needs. We are actively delivering essential medicines and supplies and deploying health teams to affected areas to help save lives," the agency posted on X.

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) warned that the scale of the disaster could be catastrophic. "More than 2,000 people may have been injured in Kunar alone," spokesperson Babar Baloch told UN News, adding that the trading city of Jalalabad may have suffered a "very high death toll."

He further added, "This disaster far exceeds the current capacity of local authorities and communities. Afghans need our support and assistance now, before it's too late for many others," as per UN news.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief and offered India's support.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult hour, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The quake is among the worst to hit Afghanistan in recent years, coming less than two years after a deadly 6.3-magnitude tremor devastated Herat in the west of the country, affecting tens of thousands of people, UN News reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts