UN chief extends condolences to victims of Afghanistan quake, says "will spare no effort" to assist

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 1 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed his deepest condolences and pledged that the UN "will spare no effort" to assist Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake struck the country, leaving hundreds dead and thousands injured.

Advertisement

"I stand in full solidarity with the people of Afghanistan after the devastating earthquake that hit the country earlier today," Guterres said, as per UN news.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. The UN team in Afghanistan is mobilised and will spare no effort to assist those in need in the affected areas, Guterres further said.

Advertisement

According to the UN news, the tremor, which struck around midnight local time in the eastern province of Kunar, flattened multiple villages and caused buildings to shake as far as Kabul and Pakistan's capital, Islamabad. The epicentre was reported to be just eight kilometres underground, intensifying the impact.

More than 800 people have been confirmed dead and nearly 2,800 injured so far, The Washington Post reported. Witnesses fear many remain trapped under the rubble, as per Taliban-run authorities.

Advertisement

The UN health agency, WHO Afghanistan, said its teams were already deployed. "We are on the ground in hospitals and health facilities, supporting the treatment of the wounded and assessing urgent health needs. We are actively delivering essential medicines and supplies and deploying health teams to affected areas to help save lives," the agency posted on X.

As reports of deaths and injuries from the #earthquake in eastern region of #Afghanistan continue to emerge, @WHOAfghanistan teams are on the ground in hospitals and health facilities, supporting the treatment of the wounded and assessing urgent health needs. We are actively… pic.twitter.com/ylplNzcN27 — WHO Afghanistan (@WHOAfghanistan) September 1, 2025

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) warned that the scale of the disaster could be catastrophic. "More than 2,000 people may have been injured in Kunar alone," spokesperson Babar Baloch told UN News, adding that the trading city of Jalalabad may have suffered a "very high death toll."

He further added, "This disaster far exceeds the current capacity of local authorities and communities. Afghans need our support and assistance now, before it's too late for many others," as per UN news.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief and offered India's support.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult hour, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The quake is among the worst to hit Afghanistan in recent years, coming less than two years after a deadly 6.3-magnitude tremor devastated Herat in the west of the country, affecting tens of thousands of people, UN News reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)