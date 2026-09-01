UN chief highlights global security, climate action, and institutional reform at SCO Summit in Bishkek

Bishkek [Kyrygzstan], September 1 (ANI): United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek on Tuesday, emphasised the critical need to reform outdated global institutions to reflect modern geopolitical realities and champion a truly multipolar world order.

Advertisement

Calling the UN's longstanding collaboration with the SCO an essential pillar of multilateralism, Guterres highlighted four vital areas where global governance must adapt: global security, financing for development, climate action, and artificial intelligence governance.

Advertisement

He stated that "Multipolarity is a condition for justice in global governance and international relations" and serves as "the best support for effective multilateralism and for a United Nations at the service of all without double standards in line with the Charter."

Advertisement

Noting that multilateral organisations still reflect the situation of 1945, Guterres stressed that "We must reform our multilateral institutions, including the United Nations and the Bretton Woods system, to reflect today's realities, and increase the representation and influence of developing countries to build a just world order."

Highlighting the UN's longstanding collaboration with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as an important pillar of multilateralism, he outlined four key areas where global governance is at stake.

Advertisement

Regarding global security, the UN noted that "The conflicts in the Middle East have had far-reaching effects," with agreements and ceasefires constantly violated and strikes continuing, prompting an appeal "for maximum restraint and for agreements and international law to be respected."

On global security, the UN pressed for maximum restraint, respect for international law, and adherence to ceasefires across conflict zones. Addressing ongoing crises, the UN called for a full and immediate ceasefire in Ukraine after more than four years of conflict, alongside the full implementation of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, strict respect for the two-State solution with Jerusalem/Al Quds as the capital of both Israel and Palestine, and the safeguarding of international navigational rights.

He asserted that "the ceasefire must be respected and the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict fully implemented," and that obstacles undermining humanitarian relief must be immediately removed, while in the occupied West Bank, "settler attacks and settlement expansion must end."

Affirming the path to resolution, he added, "There will only be peace with a two-State solution: Two independent, sovereign, democratic States -- Israel and Palestine -- living side by side in peace and security, with Jerusalem/Al Quds as the capital of both States -- in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions."

Furthermore, addressing the conflict in Europe, the UN Secretary-General declared, "After more than four years, it is high time for a full and immediate ceasefire in Ukraine," which would open the door to negotiations toward a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in line with international law, the UN Charter, and relevant resolutions.

To address economic inequities, he stressed that the global financial architecture and Multilateral Development Banks must be reformed to alleviate the crippling debt burden suffocating developing nations.

He underscored that "We must reform the global financial architecture to introduce justice and equity and seriously address the debt that is strangling so many developing countries," adding that Multilateral Development Banks must be bigger, better, and bolder to support them.

Addressing climate action, the UN warned that "The world is set to overshoot the 1.5-degree temperature limit," and stated that to make this small and temporary, emissions must be slashed and the transition toward renewables accelerated, while supporting affected communities and workers.

Guterres emphasised that "Climate action requires climate justice, guaranteeing much higher financial support for developing countries," and insisted that critical minerals must be managed responsibly and sustainably with increased added value in producing countries, declaring, "No more plundering."

Finally, concerning technology, he noted that "artificial intelligence should benefit all countries," which requires guardrails, and expressed gratitude for regional support in "establishing an Independent International Scientific Panel and a Global Dialogue on AI Governance in the UN to give all countries a voice."

Concluding the address,Guterres thanked the leadership for finding global solutions to global challenges and assured that the UN remains entirely at their service. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)