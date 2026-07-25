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Home / World / UN chief in Syria on "solidarity visit" as post-Assad recovery falters

UN chief in Syria on "solidarity visit" as post-Assad recovery falters

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ANI
Updated At : 05:03 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Damascus [Syria], July 25 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Damascus on Saturday for his inaugural visit to Syria as head of the world body, appealing to the global community to bolster support for the nation nearly two years following the collapse of the Bashar Assad regime.

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The three-day official mission takes place against the backdrop of Syria's extensive efforts to rebuild after decades of devastating war, severe economic distress, and widespread infrastructure damage.

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Emphasising that the United Nations remains committed to supporting Syria at a "pivotal moment", Guterres shared his arrival on social media.

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In a post on X, he wrote, "I have just arrived in Damascus for a visit of solidarity."

In a subsequent message, he added, "I appeal to the international community to spare no effort to support the people of Syria as well."

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The visit marks the first time a UN chief has visited the Syrian capital since 2009.

Syria continues to navigate a complex recovery following the civil war that erupted in March 2011, a crisis that claimed nearly 500,000 lives and inflicted tens of billions of dollars in structural destruction.

Following the termination of the five-decade Assad family rule in December 2024, when forces loyal to al-Sharaa entered Damascus, the country has struggled to mitigate the lingering effects of punitive Western sanctions.

While several restrictions imposed by European nations and the United States have been eased post-Assad, tangible economic recovery on the ground remains slow.

Concurrently, severe reductions in global humanitarian assistance have compounded daily hardships across the country. According to UN estimates, approximately 90 per cent of Syrians currently live in poverty.

A World Bank assessment issued last year estimated that long-term post-war reconstruction costs for the nation will stand at roughly USD 216 billion.

The Secretary-General's presence in Damascus underscores the monumental hurdles facing the country as it addresses widespread poverty, infrastructural damage, and persistent security volatility along its border with Israel. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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