UN chief seeks assistance for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Islamabad, September 9

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Friday lamented that natural calamities were not “striking back” on those countries who have contributed more to the climate change but nations like Pakistan, who have minimal contribution to the climate crisis, are the most affected by its consequences.

The UN Secretary-General made the comments during his visit to the country to see for himself the havoc caused by unprecedented rains and floods that have killed nearly 1,350 people and inundated about a third of Pakistan since early June.

On August 31, the United Nations and Pakistan government jointly appealed for $160 million in emergency funding to help those affected by the floods.

Guterres made the remarks during a visit along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to National Flood Response and Coordination Centre in Islamabad, where he was given a detailed briefing about the flood situation and rescue and relief activities in the affected areas.

“Humanity has declared war on nature and nature is tracking back.

But nature is blind. It is not striking back on those who have contributed more to the war on nature,” he said.

Guterres arrived in Pakistan on Friday for a two-day solidarity visit amid the catastrophic situation caused by floods in Pakistan.

Shehbaz said Pakistan’s floods are a glaring manifestation of climate change and it is high time to take notice of the situation. Officials estimated more than 10 billion dollars of economic losses.