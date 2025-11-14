DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / UN demands Afghanistan to lift "all bans on women", restore rights

UN demands Afghanistan to lift "all bans on women", restore rights

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:25 PM Nov 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 14 (ANI): The United Nations has reiterated the urgent need to remove all restrictions on women in Afghanistan, citing a United Nations Development Programme report, Tolo News reported.

Advertisement

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said that women's rights to work, freedom of movement, and access to education must be restored as part of ongoing humanitarian and reconstruction efforts.

Advertisement

"UNDP also reminds us of the critical need to lift all bans on women, including restoring women's ability to work and to move outside the home as part of humanitarian and recovery operations. Not to mention the right of girls to go to school," Dujarric stated.

Advertisement

According to Tolo News, Pakiza and Hediya are two sisters who, like many other girls, have been deprived of education. During this time, each has authored her own book.

What worries them more with each passing day is the uncertainty of their future.

Advertisement

Pakiza, a ninth-grade student, said she hoped her work would motivate others. "When I was banned from school, I thought about writing a book to inspire the boys who still attend school to show them that girls are capable in every way. Even though we're at home, we are active and trying hard," she told the outlet.

Hediya, a seventh-grade student, also voiced concern for the future. "When a woman is uneducated, she destroys a whole family. Her children will remain uneducated and illiterate. We call on our government to reopen the schools for us so we can progress," she said.

A women's rights activist, Tafsir Siyahpoush, highlighted broader challenges faced by Afghan women, adding that those returning to the country also need support. Tolo News reported her saying that women have been deprived of education for more than four years and remain excluded from work and public life.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has maintained that education is a domestic matter and urged foreign governments and institutions not to interfere in its internal affairs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts